Aew Capital Management L P Buys 526,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,700 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 4.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.66% of Invitation Homes worth $141,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 2,523,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

