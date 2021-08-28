Aew Capital Management L P Buys Shares of 2,837,500 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,837,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,882,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 4.67% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 268,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,363. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

