Aew Capital Management L P Has $108.83 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.60% of Brixmor Property Group worth $108,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 1,852,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,276. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

