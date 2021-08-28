Aew Capital Management L P Has $121.61 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 3.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.17% of Equinix worth $121,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 32.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $824.81. 384,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,572. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.