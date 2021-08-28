Aew Capital Management L P Has $32.51 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.72% of Terreno Realty worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $241,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.71. 182,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,905. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

