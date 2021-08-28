Aew Capital Management L P Has $43.86 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.48% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $43,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

NYSE FRT traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,155. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.