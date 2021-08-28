Aew Capital Management L P Has $45.18 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,600 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.37% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $45,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 1,311,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

