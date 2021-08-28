Aew Capital Management L P Has $78.87 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.58% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $78,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 383,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,271. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.