Aew Capital Management L P Has $93.35 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the quarter. The Macerich accounts for about 2.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 2.85% of The Macerich worth $93,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,169,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

MAC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

