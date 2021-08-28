Aew Capital Management L P Increases Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,250 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.39% of QTS Realty Trust worth $73,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,808. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

