Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $45,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $204.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,264. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

