Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,000 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.84% of Americold Realty Trust worth $79,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 1,512,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

