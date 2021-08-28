Aew Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.29% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,047. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

