Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 33,925 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 5.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.92% of Essex Property Trust worth $178,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

