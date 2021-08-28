Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.44% of Agree Realty worth $70,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 414,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,005. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

