Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 1.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $55,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

