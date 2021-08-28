Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.96% of Life Storage worth $80,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

