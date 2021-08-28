Aew Capital Management L P Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,030. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

