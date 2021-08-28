Aew Capital Management L P Sells 11,850 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.83. 806,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

