Aew Capital Management L P Sells 252,875 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,875 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,409. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

