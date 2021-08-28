Aew Capital Management L P Sells 371,800 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,800 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.71% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 1,136,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.