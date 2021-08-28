Aew Capital Management L P Sells 492,100 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,100 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.57% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

SRC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 651,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,321. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

