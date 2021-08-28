AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

