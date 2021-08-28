Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $599,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5,256.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

NYSE A traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,101. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

