Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

