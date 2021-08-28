AI Doctor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,383.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $54,383.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

