Aion Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and $6.33 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.01 or 1.00012372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.00485791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00355321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.09 or 0.00856528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00066242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,115,777 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

