Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.