Akash Network Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $243.17 million and $1.78 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,889,906 coins and its circulating supply is 75,654,332 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

