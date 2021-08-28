Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Alamo Group worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE ALG opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $383,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,819,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,067 shares of company stock worth $3,970,635. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.