Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $53.30 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

