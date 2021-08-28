Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 98.2% in August

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

