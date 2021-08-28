Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $150.20 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $150.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00288831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,701,699,458 coins and its circulating supply is 3,451,953,254 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

