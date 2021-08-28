Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,175 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

