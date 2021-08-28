Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ATD.B stock opened at C$51.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

