Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

