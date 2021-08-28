Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,970 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.