Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,760 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of FormFactor worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

