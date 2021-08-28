Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,352 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Simmons First National worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

