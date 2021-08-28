Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 508,800 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 508,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 545,370 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

