Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 12,607 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Celsius worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

