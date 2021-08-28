Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 24,931 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 269.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,768,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

