Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,200 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 81.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

