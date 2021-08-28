Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 609,740 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 609,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.72% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 314,520 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 213,587 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

