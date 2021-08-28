Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.91 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

