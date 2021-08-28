Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $271,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

