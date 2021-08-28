Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.71 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of 1Life Healthcare worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of ONEM opened at $24.33 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

