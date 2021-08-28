Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.81 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of NetScout Systems worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.