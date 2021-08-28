Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,155 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Alkermes worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

