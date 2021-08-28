Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $129.16 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

